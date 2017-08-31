‘Extreme heat’ prompts fire alert, heat advisory in Berkeley

Berkeley is preparing for temperatures into the upper 90s over the next few days, and several heat warnings are in effect, the city has announced.

Residents of the East Bay hills should use “extreme caution” through Saturday, the city said in a statement Thursday afternoon, because gusting winds and high temperatures mean the danger for fire is high. And even those who don’t live in the hills have been advised to take health precautions throughout Labor Day weekend.

A “red flag warning” is in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service announced, due to the possibility of rapidly-spreading vegetation fires. The agency said the Bay Area is in for a “prolonged period of hot and dry weather” through the weekend.

“Berkeley residents alongside the East Bay hills are encouraged to park in their driveways or garages, leaving streets clear for emergency vehicles,” the city said. “Use extreme caution when operating BBQs and power equipment. Fireworks are completely forbidden in the City of Berkeley and surrounding areas.”

See a list of cooling centers and hours

The National Weather Service has put in place an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Monday. Community members are advised to limit strenuous activities outside, drink water to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade if they must be outdoors.

“Check up on people who are sick or elderly who may get overheated at home,” the city said. “Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles.”

The Weather Service says there is a high risk for the potential of heat-related illness.

“Plan outdoor activities accordingly. Try to schedule holiday weekend activities in the morning or evening when temperatures will be cooler, and with less exposure to direct sunlight,” the agency has advised.

City libraries and drop-in centers will be open “if you need a safe place to escape the heat,” according to the city. For those who are 55 or older, Senior Centers senior centers are another option.

More fire safety tips