Story behind the “Berkeley stands united against hate” poster (Daily Cal)
Berkeley may legalize the display of female nipples (Daily Cal)
Attacks by Antifa turn right-wingers into Fox News heroes (Intercept)
Critics of John Woo protest him at conference (Inside Higher Ed)
Berkeley event isn’t really about free speech (SF Chronicle)
Berkeley is #1 most expensive college town in rankings (Daily Cal)
Tiny Berkeley studios command huge rents (SF Gate)
UC Berkeley looks back, 106 years later, on treatment of Ishi (Daily Cal)
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers at the Greek (Pop Matters)
Stories from a real private investigator (Express)
The Berkeley Wire. 09.01.17
