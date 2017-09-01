The Nosh Wire: 09.01.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Nosh editors
The ice cream burrito at Paradise Park Café in North Oakland. Photo: Sarah Han

Dragon fruit sherbet with strawberry and lemongrass (Nosh)
Richmond restaurant holding hurricane relief benefit (East Bay Times)
When in Fremont, eat as the Afghans do (San Francisco Magazine)
The Kon-Tiki eyes October opening in former ‘Longitude’ location (Hoodline)
SF’s Flying Falafel brings “Benihana-style” food tossing to downtown Berkeley (Eater)
Grocery Story: A Cult Favorite Reopens In Jack London Square (SF Weekly)