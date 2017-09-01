Dragon fruit sherbet with strawberry and lemongrass (Nosh)
Richmond restaurant holding hurricane relief benefit (East Bay Times)
When in Fremont, eat as the Afghans do (San Francisco Magazine)
The Kon-Tiki eyes October opening in former ‘Longitude’ location (Hoodline)
SF’s Flying Falafel brings “Benihana-style” food tossing to downtown Berkeley (Eater)
Grocery Story: A Cult Favorite Reopens In Jack London Square (SF Weekly)
The Nosh Wire: 09.01.17
