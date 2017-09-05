The Nosh Wire: 09.05.17

By Nosh editors
A slice (and a sliver) of pizza at Nabolom Bakery in Berkeley. Photo: Sarah Han

Controversial Temescal beer garden hopes to win over skeptics (Nosh)

El Cerrito church bazaar to celebrate Japanese American culture and cuisine (East Bay Times)
Taste-Off: The best Bay Area sourdough — and the merely meh (East Bay Times)
Opening night at Chez Panisse (The New Yorker)
The Periodic Table and Fish Face Poke Bar now open in Public Market Emeryville (East Bay Express)
Jered’s Pottery: Sarah Kobrinsky’s family’s triumphant return to Emeryville (The E’ville Eye)
Umami Mart: 5 Years in with Oakland’s Japanese design and bottle shop (Hoodline)
Living the Lager life (Oakland Magazine)