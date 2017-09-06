3 armed robberies reported in 30 minutes

Police are investigating reports of three armed robberies in Berkeley in less than 30 minutes Wednesday, according to unconfirmed scanner dispatches.

Reports came in at about 3 p.m. at College Avenue and Parker Street, at 3:12 p.m. at Blake and Ellsworth streets, and at 3:23 p.m. at Adeline Street and Ashby Avenue, according to radio dispatches.

Stolen items included a laptop and a phone.

Berkeleyside has requested information from BPD and will update this story when it is provided.

Have concerns you want to share with BPD? Don’t miss Thursday’s community forum from 6-8 p.m. at the Frances Albrier Community Center, 2800 Park St.