Joan Blades joins Uncharted Festival program; today is last day for early-bird tickets

The fifth edition of Berkeleyside’s Uncharted Festival of Ideas is seven weeks away.

Those who have recently joined the program lineup include Living Room Conversations and MoveOn.org founder Joan Blades; Zachary Norris of the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, who will be talking with Gideon’s Promise founder Jon Rapping about criminal justice; cognitive linguistics pioneer George Lakoff, who will discuss why we can’t underestimate Donald Trump; and — for a burst of energy — Non Stop Bhangra, one of the festival’s performances that will guarantee everyone is on their feet dancing.

The full festival program, which is still developing, is now up at BerkeleyIdeas.com — and note that today, Sept. 6, at midnight, is the last opportunity to get early-bird tickets which are half the price of regular tickets.

Get your early-bird tickets before tonight’s midnight deadline.

As we recently reported, there are several exciting new developments with the ideas festival this year, including a new co-curator, a new “living room conversations” element in the program which allows festivalgoers to deep-dive into some of the issues raised by the on-stage conversations, and a new partnership with Mother Jones.

“A perfect way to take a vacation from daily life, expanding my mind and piquing my curiosity without leaving home,” said a participant after last year’s festival. “Progressives can be apocalyptic too! Uncharted connects me to smart people and ideas. I love it!” said another. And a third put it this way: “Thoughtful and thought-provoking, Uncharted is a well-designed and fulfilling event which proves that time flies when you’re having fun!”

Berkeleyside would like to thank the following partners for their support of the Uncharted Festival:

Levi Strauss Foundation / Panoramic Interests / DeYoe Wealth Management / Bregante + Company / North Berkeley Investment Partners / Jetton Construction / 2000 Center Street / Mechanics Bank / McCutcheon Construction / JCC East Bay / Hotel Shattuck Plaza / Diablo Magazine /KALW / Mother Jones.

Follow Uncharted Festival on Twitter / Facebook / Instagram #BerkeleyIdeas — Listen to past Uncharted conversations on the Uncharted podcast.