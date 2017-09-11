Photos: Thousands come out for Solano Stroll despite high temperatures

Solano Avenue Stroll, Sunday Sept. 10. Photo: Nancy Rubin
It was a hot day but that didn’t deter thousands of people who came out to socialize, play, dance and browse the booths and shops at the 2017 Solano Stroll on Sunday Sept. 10. Enjoy this gallery of photos by Berkeleyside contributing photographer Nancy Rubin.
See more photos by Nancy Rubin of this year’s Stroll. Solano Avenue Stroll, Sunday Sept. 10. Photo: Nancy Rubin Solano Avenue Stroll, Sunday Sept. 10. Photo: Nancy Rubin Solano Avenue Stroll, Sunday Sept. 10. Photo: Nancy Rubin Solano Avenue Stroll, Sunday Sept. 10. Photo: Nancy Rubin Solano Avenue Stroll, Sunday Sept. 10. Photo: Nancy Rubin Solano Avenue Stroll, Sunday Sept. 10. Photo: Nancy Rubin Solano Avenue Stroll, Sunday Sept. 10. Photo: Nancy Rubin Solano Avenue Stroll, Sunday Sept. 10. Photo: Nancy Rubin Solano Avenue Stroll, Sunday Sept. 10. Photo: Nancy Rubin Solano Avenue Stroll, Sunday Sept. 10. Photo: Nancy Rubin Solano Avenue Stroll, Sunday Sept. 10. Photo: Nancy Rubin Solano Avenue Stroll, Sunday Sept. 10. Photo: Nancy Rubin