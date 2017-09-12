The Nosh Wire: 09.12.17

By Nosh editors
Thai beef noodle soup at Bangkok Noodles & Thai BBQ. Photo: Sarah Han

The Periodic Table wants you to try sake with a burger (Nosh)
Catered To You’s fish sandwich focus of new short film (East Bay Express)
Under new ownership, Grand Bakery is back in time for the holidays (J. Weekly)
Paradise Park: Welcome to the neighborhood (510 Foodie)
Preview: Proposition Chicken brings its choice of chicken three ways to Oakland (Bay Area Bites)
Thai street food comes to Berkeley, with Chick ‘N Rice (SF Weekly)