Naked activist slams Berkeley officials after ‘free the nipple’ proposal dies

Editor’s note: The following story contains nudity and profanity.

A naked activist unleashed a 5-minute tirade in a mostly empty City Council chamber in Berkeley on Tuesday night.

The woman, Berkeley resident Gypsy Taub, was upset after officials tabled a proposal to allow women to bare their breasts in public as part of a national campaign to “free the nipple.” The proposal is not currently slated to return to the agenda.

As the council meeting adjourned at 11:15 p.m., Taub disrobed, saying, “Let’s get arrested.… Let’s fucking get native.”

Taub called council members hypocrites, oppressors and “a joke,” adding: “I don’t care who you are, my body belongs to me.” Officials quickly filed out of the room while Taub continued speaking. One man took off his shirt in solidarity with the nipple liberation campaign.

“Your sex life is a joke because you never liberated yourself from body shame,” Taub shouted.

After making an expletive-laden speech on a wooden table for several minutes, Taub stepped onto the city manager’s desk and hopped over to the dais where she squatted down and banged the gavel repeatedly. She continued to excoriate the Berkeley City Council, in absentia, as fascists who are against “body freedom.”

After her speech, Taub returned to her seat as one audience member observed: “Holy shit, they didn’t arrest you.”

City manager Dee Williams-Ridley told Taub and others gently: “Guys, we’re closing down.”

A Berkeley police officer in disposable purple gloves — standard issue to avoid exposure to bodily fluids — gestured for Taub to leave the room.

Read more about Taub’s history as an activist for nudity on KQED

The item originally came onto the agenda through Councilman Kriss Worthington’s office as an effort to decriminalize “the Display of Female Nipples.” The law sought to remove one line of the Berkeley Municipal Code “which specifically targets women by criminalizing only the display of female breasts or ‘any portion of the breast at or below the areola thereof of any female person’ in any place open to the public or any place visible from a place open to the public, while placing no such restriction upon males.”

A high school intern in Worthington’s office wrote the agenda item over the summer and told Berkeleyside on Wednesday that the issue of gender equality in this area has been gaining traction with youth. Celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, have also taken up the cause.

The student, Simone, said she was disappointed by lengthy remarks about the issue made by Councilwoman Sophie Hahn, who said supporters of the campaign were misguided and should focus on more important causes, such as female gender mutilation. Simone said that, while gender mutilation isn’t a problem Berkeley can solve, allowing women to go topless without fear of reprisal is actually doable.

“Even if she disagrees with this, her comments were acerbic to the point where she wasn’t really trying to create good policy. She was trying to almost humiliate any supporters of this bill and tell them their opinions didn’t matter,” said the young woman, who is a senior at an Oakland private school.

“There’s always going to be another issue that’s going to come up,” Simone said. “For her, there’s probably never going to be a right time.”

Gypsy Taub posted several videos of her remarks at council. One of them appears below. It contains nudity and extensive profanity.