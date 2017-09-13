Bites: Oyster Oyster Block Party, Bacon and chocolate dinner at Homemade Café (Nosh)
Original Pattern Brewing nears its debut in the Jack London area (East Bay Express)
Under new ownership, Grand Bakery is back in time for the holidays (J. Weekly)
Uptown’s ‘Catered To You’ sandwich shop determined to survive (Hoodline)
The nation’s largest wine retailer is planning a Bay Area expansion (San Francisco Business Times)
The Nosh Wire: 09.13.17
Bites: Oyster Oyster Block Party, Bacon and chocolate dinner at Homemade Café (Nosh)