Berkeley prepares for Ben Shapiro talk at Cal, possible protests

The city and university have taken steps to prepare for the slated talk on campus Thursday evening of conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro.

Protests are anticipated around Shapiro’s appearance, and there is concern that they might turn violent, as they did when far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was due to speak on campus on Feb. 1. The vandalism and violence that erupted that evening forced the cancellation of the talk.

Berkeleyside will have reporters on the ground tonight at UC Berkeley. Follow us on Twitter at @Berkeleyside, check the site and our Facebook page for updates.

Shapiro is due to talk 7-9 p.m. at Zellerbach Hall and security measures have been put in place, including stringent access requirements for the press.

The community can expect street closures, traffic delays and disruptions to public transit in the campus area Thursday. The city has closed Bancroft Way between Bowditch and Ellsworth streets to vehicle traffic. A Nixle alert put out by Berkeley Police around 9 a.m. Thursday, stated: “In anticipation of the event, those parked inside the affected area will be allowed to drive out but will not be allowed to drive back in until after 3 a.m. on Sept. 15. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and only take these actions in the interest of public safety.”