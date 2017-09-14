The Nosh Wire: 09.14.17

By Nosh editors
The No Worry Curry at Eatsa. Photo: Quinn Dombrowski/Flickr

Blue Bottle to sell majority stake to Nestlé, HQ will stay in Oakland (Nosh)
Influential tea expert Winnie Yu dies at age 47 (SFGate)
Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival in Alameda (East Bay Express)
What does the future of California wine look like? (Punch)
Allendale’s Vientian Cafe sparkles with the peppery tastes of Southeast Asia (Oakland Magazine)
Diablo Dish: Aviation Rooftop Bar and Kitchen comes in for a landing (Diablo)