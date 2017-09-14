Robbery, assault reported at April 15 rally: Police ask for help

Police are asking the public for help to find a man they say robbed and assaulted another person, who was streaming video live, during a protest in Berkeley in April.

The Berkeley police put out the call for assistance Thursday morning, hours before what they described as “Berkeley’s next politically charged rally.” Preparations have been underway for the Ben Shapiro talk Thursday at UC Berkeley, which is expected to draw large crowds and demonstrations.

Police said the robbery and assault happened at a protest April 15. The event was organized by pro-Trump supporters and took place at Martin Luther King Jr. Way Civic Center Park.

Police said the crime happened at noon: “The victim was live streaming the protest in the area of Civic Center Park when a group of people attacked him and stole his cellphone. The person pictured here has been identified by the victim as one of the people who assaulted him.”

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Berkeley Police Detective Division at 510-981-5818.

Other protest-related cases still underway

At least 10 people have been charged in connection with protests in Berkeley this year.

Twenty-three-year-old Yesania, or Yesenia, Mendez is set to return to court Sept. 19 for a pretrial hearing after she allegedly threw an apple at police Aug. 27 and used her dog to evade capture, according to BPD. It’s a misdemeanor case. Police said 12 other people also were arrested that day. None appear to have been charged thus far.

Kyle Chapman, who has been charged with felony weapons possession related to a large wooden stick he was seen carrying March 4 at a Berkeley rally, is set for a pretrial hearing Oct. 12. The 41-year-old lives in Daly City.

Two other men are also facing felony charges in connection with the Berkeley demonstrations, though they were arrested after events April 15: Eric Clanton, 28, of Oakland was charged with hitting four men with a bike lock, causing great bodily injury; and 51-year-old Berkeley resident Robert Peete was charged with two felonies, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a leaded cane. Both were also charged with a misdemeanor, wearing a mask to evade identification during the commission of a crime.

Clanton is set for preliminary hearing Sept. 28. The hearing, which is a sort of mini-trial where a judge decides whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial, was supposed to happen in August but it was postponed. Peete is also set to appear in court Sept. 28 for a pretrial hearing, which is more of a procedural affair.

Six other men are facing misdemeanor charges in connection with demonstration-related incidents March 4 and April 10, according to court records. Charges include carrying a concealed knife, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, and possession of a leaded cane. About 30 people were arrested in connection with the protests March 4 and April 15, but many did not see charges filed.