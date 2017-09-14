Shop Talk: Jiminy’s; Target; Amour Vert; Amazon store update

JIMINY’S Yes, Jiminy’s, as in Jiminy Crickets, is a new startup in downtown Berkeley manufacturing low-calorie, high-protein and sustainable dog treats made from crickets. Jiminy’s launched their brand at Super Zoo, a national trade show for dog product retailers, in Las Vegas in late July. According to its website, “Crickets are an incredibly sustainable protein source, using exponentially less land, water and feed than mainstay proteins like beef or chicken.” Jiminy’s founder and CEO Anne Carlson, a Berkeley resident, worked for Big Heart Pet in San Francisco until its recent acquisition by Smuckers. Carlson, who describes herself as a retired marathon runner, pilates junky and film lover, has spent her entire career working with consumer brands across many categories. However her passion is the pet category. “At Jiminy’s, we’re passionate about pets and we set out to develop products that combine the best possible nutrition and taste coupled with sustainable ingredients and practices,” she said. “Our consumers care deeply about the choices they make for themselves and their pets. Food content, origin, sustainability and humane and ethical practices matter. Jiminy’s understands this new mindset and puts conscious consumption at the center of everything that we do.” Products can be bought online or at select retailers, including George on Fourth Street and Holistic Hound in Walnut Square in North Berkeley. All products are handmade in the U.S. For more information, connect with them on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. For more on the company vision and process, watch an informative Q&A with Ann Carlson on YouTube. Jiminy’s, 2120 University Ave., Berkeley 94704.

TARGET As we reported back in November 2016, a new small-format Target is opening this fall in West Berkeley. The new store, in the former Andronico’s Market space on University Avenue, will be Target’s 33rd store in the Bay Area, and the company’s second small-format location in the East Bay which aims to serve the community residing in high-density areas. “We are excited to build a dynamic team for the larger UC Berkeley community and area residents. Located in the heart of Berkeley on University Avenue, the Berkeley West location will provide a streamlined shopping trip with our variety of products tailored to the vibrant neighborhood,” said Bethany Wilson, store team leader for Target. This location will offer easy meal solutions, multicultural food options, beauty options, men’s and women’s apparel and will include a Starbucks and a CVS pharmacy. With an opening date set for Nov.12, the new store plans to hire 70 team members. Information regarding hiring can be accessed through the Careers page of Target’s corporate website. Target, 1414 University Ave. (at Acton). Store hours will be Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m. to 10 p.m, Sat., 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sun., 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Hours for CVS pharmacy: Mon.-Fri.-, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sun: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours for Starbucks: Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sat. and Sun., 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

AMOUR VERT Another new addition to Berkeley’s Fourth Street shopping district is eco-conscious women’s boutique Amour Vert. With two shops in San Francisco and shops in Newport Beach and Palo Alto, Berkeley marks the company’s fifth boutique. The store aims to put a green stamp on women’s fashion as stated on their website by founder and Creative Director, Linda Balti: “Amour Vert was founded on the belief that great fashion and social responsibility can co-exist. Our name means Green Love in French, but it also means American manufacturing, non-toxic dyes, sustainable fabrics, a zero-waste philosophy, and above all, enduring style.” Amour Vert, 1840 Fourth St., Berkeley 94710. Tel: 510-898-1870. Open Sun.–Fri., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m and Sat., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Connect with them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

AMAZON The Amazon store in the ASUC Student Union at Cal has branched out since we first reported on it in January 2016. In mid-August, the UC Berkeley location debuted its “Instant Pickup” format for ordering daily essentials from an inventory of items including food and drink, personal care items and tech gear. The service, currently only available for Prime and Prime Student members, is one of five on college campuses across the country and among 22 locations of its brick-and-mortar retail operations nationwide. Once items are ordered, they can be picked up on-site in storage lockers within two minutes of ordering. Amazon ASUC store, 2495 Bancroft Way #235, Berkeley 94720. Tel: 888-280-4331. Open Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m and Sat. and Sun., Noon to 9 p.m.

Shop Talk is Berkeleyside’s regular Berkeley local business column. If you’re a Berkeley business with news, or a Berkeleyside reader who has spotted a change in your neighborhood or on your travels, shoot us an email with the details at editors@berkeleyside.com. Read previous Shop Talk columns. And catch up with all food business news with our Nosh coverage.