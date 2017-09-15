The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Sept. 15-17

CHILEXICO Chilexico is a celebration of Chile’s and Mexico’s independence days at La Peña, featuring a lineup of Bay Area talent. The evening starts off with two ensemble dance groups: Ballet Folklorico Reflejos de México and Grupo Araucaria Danzas de Chile. That’s followed by a fiestas patrias party with Pasto Seco Band and DJ Turbo Sonidero. La Peña alerts attendees: “So bring your Cumbia dancing shoes, bring your cash for the tequila and pisco bar, and come hungry for the delicious Mexican and Chilean food stands by Los Cilantros Restaurant and El Meson de Violeta.” Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 p.m., La Peña Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Ave.

ART & MUSIC FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD Here’s a pure neighborhood fundraising event. Pianist Shirley Kirsten is partnering with her landlord, Roger Morgan to raise money for Planned Parenthood on Saturday morning. Kirsten will play piano and a small donation lets you choose one of Morgan’s paintings. Right near Monterey Market. Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m to 1 p.m., 1607 Hopkins St.

TMACK SKATE JAM Just over a year ago, Terrence McCrary Jr. was a victim of gun violence in Oakland. Terrence’s family and friends want to celebrate his life on Saturday, one day after his 24th birthday, with skating contests, art installations, giveaways, food, music and fellowship among the people who loved him most. Saturday, Sept. 16, noon to 4 p.m., Terrence McCrary Skate Park, 777 Harrison St.

BLAME SALLY It’s indie pop meets americana. The East Bay Express says the four-person Blame Sally “put their heart and soul into every note, and while they have an identifiable sound, their music defies easy categorization. They’re as likely to play a mellow folk ballad as a flat-out rocker, or follow a moody pop tune with some country funk.” Blame Sally are playing the Freight on Saturday night. Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse, 2020 Addison St.

BALKAN DANCE CABAL With a motto of “plotting to achieve the sublime through the joyful mastery of dance,” the Balkan Dance Cabal is a class that meets twice monthly at Ashkenaz to learn intermediate and advanced Balkan dances. The Cabal presents live music on Sunday night at Ashkenaz: following a dance lesson with the Cabal’s Nadav Nur, the leading Bay Balkan band Édessa presents live music for dancing. Sunday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., Ashkenaz, 1317 San Pablo Ave.

