UC Berkeley police investigating rape at Zellerbach

The University of California Police Department is looking into a daytime rape reported to have occurred inside Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley in late August.

UCPD put out a brief statement about the incident Friday.

According to the UCPD crime log, a woman told police a man raped her at noon Aug. 30 and forced her to perform oral sex. The woman also said she was sodomized and held against her will.

The case was only reported to UCPD on Tuesday, according to the crime log. The man was identified as a UC Berkeley employee. UCPD said in Friday’s statement that the woman is not affiliated with UC Berkeley, but that she and the man know each other.

“The suspect has been identified and the case is under investigation,” according to police.

UCPD asks anyone with information to call the department at 510-642-6760.

UCPD provided the following safety tips and context: