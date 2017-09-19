1 charged after Ben Shapiro protest

One person has been charged with a misdemeanor in connection with a demonstration in Berkeley on Thursday outside a Ben Shapiro talk at Cal.

Darin Bauer, 44, of Berkeley was charged with battery and is being held on $5,000 bail at Santa Rita Jail. His listed occupation is “nomad.”

Bauer was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Thursday. The location was not available in online records. Berkeleyside has requested additional information from the Alameda County district attorney’s office.

Bauer is set to return to court Oct. 19 for a pretrial hearing at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.

At least 10 others have been charged in connection with protests in Berkeley this year.

Police arrested eight other people Thursday night.

They have been identified as (top row, left to right) Sarah Roark, 44, of San Francisco on suspicion of carrying a banned weapon near Bancroft Way and Bowditch Street; Hannah Benjamin, 20, of Fremont on suspicion of battery on a police officer and carrying a banned weapon near Bancroft Way and Telegraph Avenue; Michael Paul Sullivan, 29, of Hayward at the same location on suspicion of carrying a banned weapon; (second row, left to right) Kerem Celik, 18, of Saratoga, on suspicion of disturbing the peace at the same location; Noe Gonzalez Gudino, 24, of Richmond on suspicion of disturbing the peace and public intoxication; Miguel Reyes, 21, of Colton on suspicion of resisting arrest or obstruction of a peace officer; (third row, left to right) Jorge Cabanillas, 20, of Rialto on suspicion of battery; Eddy Robinson, 44, of Oakland on suspicion of carrying a banned weapon at Dana Street and Durant Avenue; and Darin Bauer.

Other than Bauer, no charges have been filed in connection with the Sept. 14 arrests, according to court records online.

Gudino told the Daily Californian on Thursday night he plans to run for City Council next year in Richmond, which is his hometown. “He should have his stage too. You have to hear people,” he told the Daily Cal, of Ben Shapiro. “People are too triggered.”

One person who identified himself as a friend of Roark’s posted on Twitter that she was “arrested for carrying a cardboard sign – police claim it’s a ‘weapon.'” Roark told NBC Bay Area that her sign was about “5 feet by 3 and a half feet wide and made of cardboard and paper.” NBC identified Roark as “active in the Berkeley anti-facism [sic] movement, speaking out on the streets and on social media.” Her husband told the news station she is “never violent.”

Police banned a number of items in various areas in Berkeley in preparation for the Shapiro talk.

UC Berkeley representatives estimated the university would spend $600,000 on preparations and security for the event.

