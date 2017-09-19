What is the Berkeley Patriot, the group organizing ‘Free Speech Week?’ (Daily Cal)
Inside the Rainbow Sign, once a vibrant hub for black culture (UCB News)
Old Time Music Convention brings nostalgic music to Berkeley (SF Gate)
Berkeley’s first campuswide tech club for women (UCB News)
How the new dean of Berkeley Law plans to push it into the top 5 (Daily Cal)
Berkeley Patriots say Cal ignored request to subsidize ‘Free Speech Week’ (Daily Cal)
Local activist Owen Poindexter is running for 15th Assembly seat (Owen Hastings)
The Berkeley Wire: 09.19.17
