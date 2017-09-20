Berkeley middle school reports possible child abduction attempt

A Berkeley middle school student said she was approached at a bus stop Wednesday morning by a man in a green van who tried to get her into his vehicle, community members have told Berkeleyside.

The student, who attends Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, “is safe,” a parent told Berkeleyside: “She got on the bus and called the police.” The parent said she got a robo call from the principal about the incident Wednesday morning.

Principal Janet Levenson also put out an email message to families about what happened: “This morning one of our students reported that she was approached by a man who gestured inappropriately at her and tried to get her into his vehicle. She got a partial description of the man and the vehicle — Latino male with a rough beard and a dark colored baseball cap in a green van with a gray roof line, possibly containing 4E in the license plate. Berkeley Police are working on the case and will give us updates which I will pass on to you.”

The incident took place at Shattuck and Durant avenues at about 8:30 a.m., said Berkeley Unified School District spokesman Charles Burress. The principal put out the call and email to parents about an hour later.

Burress said another message would go out Wednesday to the entire BUSD community. Levenson is also planning to provide general safety messages to students before they go home, Burress said. Levenson told parents, in the morning message, that counselors are available if students need support.

The Berkeley Police Department said it is still attempting to learn about the incident and had no information to share at this time.

Prior incidents also raised alarm

There was a series of possible child abduction incidents in 2015 and 2016 in Berkeley, some of which involved a green van.

In the fall of 2015, there were five child abduction attempts in Berkeley, all involving middle-school students. Three took place Sept. 18, and two others took place Oct. 18. At least one involved a green van. In other incidents, the van was black.

There was also a report in Alameda about a man in a dark green van on Sept. 18, 2015. The driver “was spotted cruising slowly around an Alameda elementary school,” the Bay Area News Group reported.

In March 2016, a young girl reported that two men in a green van followed her to Malcolm X school and tried to grab her. The van was later described by police as black.

In April 2016, a man in a parked car told two Berkeley middle schoolers, from Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, he would drive them home. The vehicle in that incident was an older 4-door blue car.