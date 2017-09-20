The East Bay has visible reminders of its history of racism (Express)
Hidden monuments to racism (Express)
UC system will help Cal over the costs of ‘Free Speech Week’ (Politico)
Speaking at Berkeley with Yiannopoulos? It’s news to them (Higher Education)
Decolonize UC Berkeley (Express)
Incoming Cal Ph.D. student jailed in Hong Kong (Daily Cal)
Chalk graffiti targeting undocumented student, LGBTQI seen on Sproul (Daily Cal)
Student Oscars: Two nominations, one win (UCB News)
The Berkeley Wire: 09.20.17
