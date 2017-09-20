Ernest C. “Ernie” English III, had a ‘zest for life, outgoing personality, and concern for others’

Ernie English, 63, of Crockett, Calif. passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 1, 2017. Living life to the fullest, he had just returned home after action-packed travels with sisters and a nephew. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Agnes English and LCDR Ernest C English, Jr., USN Ret. He is survived by sisters Judy Dawson (Mike) of Columbia, SC; JoAnne English of Cordova, Tenn.; Debbie English of Arlington, Tenn; nephews Ethan Trimble, John and Tom (Sarah ) Dawson, and nieces Sierra and Amber Brown.

Wearing many hats, Ernie was a long time employee of the Solano Avenue Safeway and was a pipe fitter on skyscrapers and other projects.

Born in Pensacola, Florida, he moved to Millington, Tennessee with his family when young. As a graduate of Millington Central High School and San Jose State, he held fond memories of playing basketball and of his days on the football, track and baseball teams from the “Tigers” to the MCHS Trojans, especially his pitching days. He enjoyed chess, golf, fishing and other sports, in addition to reading, theatrical management, and performing, writing and participating in invitational poetry recitations.

Living in an international community, Ernie valued hearing everyone’s stories and enjoyed sharing his interests with others. He loved to throw parties to showcase budding musicians and other artists near Berkeley. He will be missed for his zest for life, outgoing personality, and concern for others.

Services were held at his former church, First United Methodist Church in Millington on Aug. 15 followed by burial at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington, Tennessee.