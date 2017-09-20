Bites: Eat Real Festival, Juhu Beach Club closing, Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks (Nosh)
Ippudo: In my own eyes (510 Foodie)
Oakland Eats: new eateries bring boba, Thai, Cajun & Afro-Caribbean Flavors (Hoodline)
Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks to open in Berkeley with giant slabs of chicken (East Bay Express)
A new tentant emerges for vacant Half Orange in Fruitvale (Eater)
Oakland’s Juhu Beach Club will close its doors (Eater)
The Nosh Wire: 09.20.17
Bites: Eat Real Festival, Juhu Beach Club closing, Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks (Nosh)