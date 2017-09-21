Berkeley Hills burglar tried to run away with bag of jewelry

A local resident caught a home burglar on camera before the man tried to bolt with a bag of jewelry, according to a community report.

The man told neighbors on private social network Nextdoor that he was leaving home Wednesday at 9 a.m. when he noticed a man wearing “gloves, black sunglasses and a black hoody [sic] walking past my house” on Grizzly Peak Boulevard not far from the Lawrence Hall of Science.

“A few minutes later our security cameras picked [up] that same man entering our house. I came back in time to surprise him,” said the local resident, who told Berkeleyside he didn’t mind sharing his story with the broader community.

The resident said the man tried to flee with a bag containing the resident’s wife’s jewelry, but dropped it as he scaled the fence into the neighbor’s yard.

“Berkeley PD was on the scene shortly thereafter and are investigating the matter,” the man wrote. “I have reported this information to the police.”

The burglar was described as a bald white man wearing a black hoodie with large red lettering on the sleeves and back. He wore jeans and sneakers, and appeared to be 25-35 years old with a medium build.

The Berkeley Police Department non-emergency line can be reached with relevant information at 510-981-5900.