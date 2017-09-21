The Nosh Wire: 09.21.17

By Nosh editors
The chocolate babka (toasted) at Saul’s Restaurant and Delicatessen in Berkeley. Photo: Sarah Han

Recipe: Grilled white pizza with heirloom tomatoes (Nosh)
Barranco in Lafayette is the latest location for Peruvian-born chef Carlos Altamirano’s growing empire (KQED)
New poke restaurant Poke Parlor puts unique spin on Hawaiian cuisine (Daily Cal)
Does new Limon Rotisserie in Walnut Creek live up to its SF success? (East Bay Times)
New: Mockingbird (Diablo)
Recipes for Rosh Hashanah and the Jewish High holidays (SF Chronicle)