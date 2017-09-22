UC Berkeley students harassed after Milo Yiannopoulos publicly IDs them (Daily Cal)
Ann Coulter not coming to Berkeley after all (Las Vegas Sun)
Berkeley finds housing for Mike Lee, a homeless activist (Daily Cal)
Alice Waters charts rise to culinary stardom in new memoir (East Bay Times)
‘The Far Away Brothers’ breathes vivid life into immigration issues (NYT)
Confusion reigns as ‘Free Speech Week’ nears (LA Times)
Fresno police decide not to help UC Police this week (Fox 26)
Cal faculty is divided about right-wing speakers coming to campus (NYT)
Anti-Antifa movie to premier amid tight security (Hollywood Reporter)
Lutheran campus sold to Muslim college (East Bay Times)
The Berkeley Wire: 09.22.17
