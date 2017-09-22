Apartment fire on Warring; commuters advised to find alternate route

Update: Berkeley police said that the road was open and clear around 6: 50 a.m.

Original story: Berkeley firefighters and police were called to a working structure fire in an apartment building near UC Berkeley just before 5 a.m.

Authorities are in the 2600 block of Warring Street, said Berkeley Police Lt. Andrew Rateaver. That’s in the neighborhood known as South Campus or Southside.

Rateaver said community members should “Expect traffic controls in the area.”

As of about 5:10 a.m., Rateaver said, the “Fire attack is under way and the building is being evacuated.”

The roadway between Derby and Parker streets was blocked, as of 5:15 a.m.

“Commuters will find Warring between Derby and Parker blocked by emergency vehicles and hose lines,” Rateaver said. “Motorists should find an alternate route of travel.”

According to unconfirmed scanner traffic, the building has at least three stories of apartments.

