‘Free Speech Week’ fizzles down to brief Milo Yiannopoulos appearance and $800,000 price tag for UC Berkeley

Although he billed it as a “Free Speech Week,” not a whole lot of speaking occurred during Milo Yiannopoulos’ 25-minute appearance on Sproul Plaza on Sunday.

Instead, the far-right icon led a prayer and a song, and provided autographs and selfies, in a crowd of about 100 supporters and a few protesters. They were the only ones who had made it into the barricaded plaza by the time Yiannopoulos and his entourage appeared at noon. Many more people were lined up to come in, but they were stuck behind a single, slow security checkpoint.

When Yiannopoulos — flanked by anti-Islam activist Pamela Geller, far-right writer Mike Cernovich and bodyguards — swooped into the plaza, everyone else squeezed in around him, cheering. Yiannopoulos, who was wearing an American flag sweatshirt under a denim jacket, began by criticizing the National Football League players who have kneeled in protest during the national anthem.

“When I get on my knees, it’s not to disrespect the flag,” said the self-identified “dangerous faggot.” He then had everyone take a knee in “prayer for the protesters who don’t know what they’re doing.”

There were a few people on the left in the group, the most vocal being a Refuse Fascism activist who chanted, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!” Two other activists from the Revolutionary Communist Party group had been detained and led out of the plaza several minutes earlier after they climbed up on the barricades.

Yiannopoulos insulted the protester’s androgynous gender presentation, to laughs from the crowd, and took a selfie with the protester giving him the middle finger in the background. He then sang the national anthem with his supporters, drowning out the protest chants. Geller got in a shouting match with the protesters at one point.

Members of the crowd eagerly shoved posters and other items at Yiannopoulos so he could sign them. One UC Berkeley freshman, Hunter Dunteman, who said he was “just here for the memes,” had him autograph a condom.

After conferring with his security detail, Yiannopoulos and his crew abruptly left the plaza and were driven away, as fans and protesters chased after them around 12:30 p.m.

At a press conference on campus later in the afternoon, UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof called the whole event “the most expensive photo-op in the university’s history.”

The university would not reveal how many police officers were stationed around campus Sunday, but what looked like hundreds from a number of agencies, including UCPD, Berkeley and Oakland police departments, California State University police, California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, were visible. UC Berkeley Police Chief Margo Bennett said the university spent about $800,000 on security for the day.

At its peak, the crowd outside the plaza was about 800-1,000 in size. There were many fans of Yiannopoulos and President Donald Trump, some holding signs with statements like “feminism is cancer” (a phrase popularized by Yiannopoulos), “antifa are cucks” and “end PC culture.”

Though no black bloc protesters showed up, many activists from By Any Means Necessary and Refuse Fascism, along with others, attempted to shout many on the right down or chase them away. There were several tense confrontations.

Around 1 p.m. a number of protesters on both sides marched — oddly side by side, but yelling at one another — on Telegraph and Durant avenues. Police closed off some of the surrounding streets.

According to UC Police Chief Margo Bennett, several people were detained throughout the day, but only one person was arrested on campus. Berkeley Police officer Byron White said around 11 people were arrested in the city.

Sunsara Taylor, one of the Refuse Fascism members detained on Sproul, said she believed the police “singled us out,” since, according to her, people on the right were leaning on the barricades as well. The police let her and the other activist go once they were outside of the plaza.

The protests wound down by about 2:15 p.m. Yiannopoulos does not appear to have plans to return to campus immediately, but UC Berkeley will keep Sproul Plaza closed off Monday until that is confirmed. Yiannopoulos’ “Free Speech Week” was originally described as a week-long festival with a number of conservative lectures, but the student group sponsoring the events, the Berkeley Patriot, withdrew its support Saturday and a number of the promised speakers said they had never agreed to participate. On Saturday, Yiannopoulos said he would be joined by more speakers, including Lauren Southern and SABO on Sunday, but they never talked.

The Berkeley Patriot has filed a complaint with the Department of Justice alleging that UC Berkeley stifled their freedom of speech by placing bureaucratic hurdles in their way. The campus denies that it tried to stop the events, claiming instead that the organizers missed deadlines.

Additional counter-events are still planned for the upcoming days, including a “Berkeley Rally Against White Supremacy” Monday at noon on UC Berkeley’s crescent lawn.