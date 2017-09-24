Take care when walking in the Berkeley hills: another mountain lion spotted

UC Berkeley police reported a sighting of a mountain lion in the hills – the third time a lion has been sighted in the last months.

“On Saturday, September 23, 2017 two hikers were on a trail near Grizzly Peak’s Sign Post 2 when they spotted what they believed was a mountain lion approximately 75 feet away from them,” police said in a Nixle alert.

A university worker also spotted a mountain lion on Sept. 16 near Centennial Drive and Rim Way, according to police. In mid-July, some saw a mountain lion by the Clark Kerr campus as well.

It is not uncommon for mountain lions to be spotted in the hills above the U.C. campus. They eat deer and turkeys and people have seen carcasses of animals that may have been attacked and eaten by lions, according to police.

Berkeley police shot and killed a mountain lion who wandered down to Shattuck Avenue in the Gourmet Ghetto in August 2010.

UCPD released the following tips to the community.

To reduce the chances of encountering a mountain lion:

Avoid hiking or jogging alone, especially between dusk and dawn, when lions normally do their hunting. Make plenty of noise while you hike so as to reduce the chances of surprising a lion.

Always keep children and pets in sight while hiking and within arm’s reach in areas that can conceal a lion.

Hike with a good walking stick; this can be useful in warding off a lion.

To reduce the chances of an attack when encountering a mountain lion: