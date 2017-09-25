14 arrests Sunday tied to Milo event

Authorities in Berkeley made at least 14 arrests Sunday in connection with an appearance at Cal by Milo Yiannopoulos.

Most of the arrests by the Berkeley Police Department involved the carrying of items that had been identified as prohibited weapons. Other violations included the wearing of masks during the commission of a crime, knife possession, park rule violations, resisting arrest and, in one case, trying to keep police from arresting someone.

The three arrests by the University of California Police Department involved the unauthorized use of amplified sound, a violation of a stay-away order, and trespassing and resisting arrest.

The agencies said there were no injuries, no property damage and that the event for the most part went smoothly.

“There were a number of heated arguments and there were a few people who had some banned items,” said Berkeley Police officer Byron White, a department spokesman. “But as far as we know there haven’t been any reported injuries and people have been able to say what they liked to say.”

Rane Stark-Buhl, 27, of Oakland was arrested on suspicion of carrying a banned weapon, attempting to remove a person from police custody and resisting arrest.

Gautam Reddy, 22, San Ramon, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife and violating park rules. Imalda Starling, 32, of Berkeley was arrested on suspicion of violating park rules.

Keith Sherman, 30, and Kyle McCoy, 28, both of Oakland, were arrested on suspicion of wearing a mask during the commission of a crime, which was the violation of the municipal code related to banned items. Police also said McCoy resisted arrest.

The rest of BPD’s arrests related to the carrying of prohibited items: Jonathan Cho, 27, David Johnson, 24, and William Orr, 29, all of Oakland; Syth Feil, 30, of Redwood Valley; Kelsey James, 24, of Reno; and Drean Coxburnett, 23, of Berkeley.

White said Sunday that the arrests primarily took place south of campus and in Civic Center Park. He said the banned weapons included a “range of items,” from sticks to lighter fluid in plastic bottles to knives.

One person had mace, a stun gun, and a slingshot, along with other prohibited items, BPD said.

Taken from a person arrested today for carrying a shield: orange paint balls, ball bearings, white marbles, boot knife, mace and a stun gun.

The three people arrested by UCPD were identified as David Pokorny, 37, of El Cerrito on suspicion of a stay-away order violation; Benjamin B. Lynch, 38, of Oakland on suspicion of the unauthorized use of amplified sound; and Vincent Catheline, 23, of Oceanside on suspicion of trespassing and resisting arrest. UCPD identified Lynch as a UC Berkeley employee, and Catheline as a UC Berkeley student. UCPD said booking photographs of those three were not yet available.

According to arrest records online, Pokorny and Sherman were arrested shortly before noon; McCoy at 2 p.m.; Catheline just before 3 p.m. and Coxburnett at 3:30 p.m. Cho, Johnson, Orr, Starling, Stark-Buhl, James and Reddy were arrested between 4:35 p.m. and about 4:45 p.m. Feil was arrested just after 5:20 p.m.

Most of the arrested individuals are currently scheduled for arraignment Oct. 24 at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in downtown Oakland.

The only known exception is Catheline, who is set for arraignment Tuesday in Dublin at the East County Hall of Justice.

No further information was available related to Lynch.

The Berkeley Police Department said it “will continue to investigate potential crimes that occurred” during Sunday’s demonstration. They have asked the community to send in photographs and videos.

In addition to BPD and UCPD, officers were also in Berkeley on Sunday from the Alameda, Monterey and Kings County sheriff’s offices, the California Highway Patrol (Oakland), Solano County agencies, and police departments from Taft, Corcoran, Citrus Heights, Emeryville, and San Leandro, as well as officers from Stanford and California State universities.