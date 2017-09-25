Art-Deco, speakeasy-inspired Draw Billiard Club opens in downtown Berkeley

Last week, owners Jason Kung and Paul Revenaugh snipped the ribbon to Draw Billiard Club – an art deco-inspired pool hall, bar and restaurant.

This opening has been a long time coming as these former owners of The Broken Rack and Sunnyside Cafe in Berkeley secured the lease for Draw in 2014.

Located in Downtown Berkeley’s Art District, Draw pays homage to the 1920s building it resides in through its dimly-lit speakeasy-style atmosphere. A full bar and kitchen are located on the upper floor, while the lower floor – literally the basement of the building – is home to 15 pool tables, a dining area, and a second bar.

For some, a windowless room might have been a deal breaker, but Revenaugh says, “We took a look at the basement and immediately thought ‘speakeasy’.”

“Paul and I are pool players so we built a place where we would want to play,” says Kung. From their custom-built ‘retro’ pool tables to the pool cues, to the carpet choice, their intention is to convey an upscale yet comfortable atmosphere.

Kung says their hall is unique in that there is ample space between pool tables, and players are offered full restaurant and bar services while they play.

Currently, daytime pro-rated table rates are $8 per hour, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weeknights (Sunday through Thursday), 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., are $14 per hour. Friday and Saturday night tables, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., are offered at $18 per hour. Revenaugh says the rates may change and will likely soon include a lady’s night and student special.

The cocktails offered are intended to be “fresh and affordable” spins on classics. The specialty drinks menu includes “The Basemint” (gin, lime, mint syrup, fresh mint, cherry, soda) and “Off the Rail” (tequila, chili vodka, lime, creole shrub, chili salt rim), each $11. House drinks, beer and wine are also available.

Non-alcoholic beverages include coffee from Emeryville-based McLaughlin Coffee Company and soda from Alameda Point Craft Soda Co.

The short food menu includes Chicago-style personal-sized deep dish pizza ($12), a Miami-inspired ‘El Cubano’ ($12), a smoked BBQ brisket sandwich ($12), and a marinated portabella sandwich ($11). Sides include basic salads, marinara meatball ‘poppers’ ($8) and chips with guacamole ($8). For a sweet treat, they offer a Chicago-style, deep-dish chocolate-chip cookie for $6.

Draw Billiards Club is located at 64 Shattuck Square in Berkeley. Current hours are 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., though this is subject to change.