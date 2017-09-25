How the ‘Milo show’ fizzled into ‘expensive photo op’ (LA Times)
Faculty divided on letting right-wing speakers come to Cal (NYT)
Milo Yiannopoluos won’t return to campus, UC officials say (Daily Cal)
Brower Center exhibit showcases legacy of Doug Tompkins (East Bay Times)
Berkeley hot dog vendor cited by police gets check for $87K (East Bay Times)
2009 murder conviction overturned because of questionable testimony (Daily Cal)
Right-wingers descend on Revolution Books during Sept. 24 rally (Revcom)
The Berkeley Wire: 09.25.17
