4-car crash in North Berkeley, with extrication, sends 4 to hospitals

One person was taken to a local trauma center, and three others to area hospitals, after a four-vehicle crash in North Berkeley on Tuesday evening.

Details remain slim, but Acting Berkeley Fire Chief Dave Brannigan said there were multiple injuries, including one extrication.

The crash took place at Marin Circle close to 5 p.m. A woman who saw the aftermath saw “Dozens of police and fire trucks,” and one person on a stretcher. “Something major was happening,” she said.

Brannigan said four people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

Their conditions were unknown as of publication time, but one was transported Code 3 — with lights and sirens — to the trauma center.

Berkeleyside will update this story if more information becomes available.