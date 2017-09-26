Grizzly Peak closed for possible death investigation

Community members have alerted Berkeleyside that Grizzly Peak is closed due to police activity.

According to unofficial reports, a death investigation is underway. Berkeleyside has asked police for confirmation and further information.

One woman told Berkeleyside just before 1:40 p.m.: “just had a coworker come in from bike riding and he says that Grizzly Peak is blocked … from Centennial to South Park Drive due to police activity. Wonder whats going on.”

Another tipster said, moments before, that police were not allowing traffic through due to a death investigation.

A police source confirmed there is a homicide or suicide investigation underway near Signpost 14.

UCPD said the Oakland Police Department is handling the investigation. Berkeleyside has requested more information.

Meanwhile, UC Berkeley is preparing for possible protests on campus.

Berkeleyside will update this story when more information becomes available.