Power outage affects 7K people in Berkeley

PG&E is reporting that a power outage is affecting 7,759 people in Berkeley.

The utility said it does not know what has caused the outage, but estimates power will be restored by 10:35 p.m. It first went out around 7:30 p.m.

As soon as the lights went out, people from the area south of the UC Berkeley campus sent inquiring tweets.

Power outage south campus ward and Dana @berkeleyside no news yet? — Ann-Marie Hogan (@BerkeleyAuditor) September 27, 2017

@berkeleyside Power outage on Shattuck in downtown Berkeley right by Channing and Haste. — Torrie LM (@torrie) September 27, 2017

Berkeleyside will update this story when more information becomes available.