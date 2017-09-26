Power outage affects 7K people in Berkeley

PG&E is reporting that a power outage is affecting 7,759 people in Berkeley.
The utility said it does not know what has caused the outage, but estimates power will be restored by 10:35 p.m. It first went out around 7:30 p.m.
As soon as the lights went out, people from the area south of the UC Berkeley campus sent inquiring tweets.
Power outage south campus ward and Dana @berkeleyside no news yet?
— Ann-Marie Hogan (@BerkeleyAuditor) September 27, 2017
@berkeleyside Power outage on Shattuck in downtown Berkeley right by Channing and Haste.
— Torrie LM (@torrie) September 27, 2017
@berkeleyside power outage in Elmwood.
— Beau (@beaudotgiles) September 27, 2017
Berkeleyside will update this story when more information becomes available.