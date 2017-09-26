Breaking

Power outage affects 7K people in Berkeley

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Frances Dinkelspiel
Map of the PG&E power outage on Sept. 26, 2017

PG&E is reporting that a power outage is affecting 7,759 people in Berkeley.

The utility said it does not know what has caused the outage, but estimates power will be restored by 10:35 p.m. It first went out around 7:30 p.m.

As soon as the lights went out, people from the area south of the UC Berkeley campus sent inquiring tweets.

Berkeleyside will update this story when more information becomes available.