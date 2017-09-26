Teen cyclist taken to hospital after bus crash in Berkeley

A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a crash involving an AC Transit bus in Berkeley on Tuesday morning.

The boy is expected to survive, said Officer Jennifer Coats, a Berkeley police spokeswoman.

Coats said police got the call at 7:42 a.m. about a collision at Dwight Way and California Street.

Multiple readers asked Berkeleyside why the road was closed. One wrote on Twitter that Dwight at California Street was “completely closed down all lanes. Bus in middle of the street. Crime unit van etc.”

Coats said the cyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and the intersection was open as of shortly after 11 a.m.

“It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision,” Coats said.

“Several witness remained at the location and are providing statements. The driver is cooperating with the investigation,” she said.