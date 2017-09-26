UC Berkeley police warn about Sproul rally, counterprotest

Stay tuned here for continuing updates from Berkeleyside. See live tweets for the latest news (no account is needed to view them). See more protest coverage.

Update, 2:05 p.m. Berkeleyside’s Natalie Orenstein said “There are about 10 loud protesters drowning out a speech” by Joey Gibson, of Patriot Prayer, “who ran into the ‘Empathy Tent” set up on Bancroft.'” The crowd’s slowly growing, she said, with around 10 on the right, 10 on the left, and many police and reporters.

UCPD estimated there were 40-50 protesters in Sproul Plaza as of about 1:55 p.m., and continued to advise people to “Avoid the area.”

Protesters try to run @JoeyRockstone out of Cal https://t.co/6Lqa4znHYO — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) September 26, 2017

Update, 1:12 p.m. UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof told Berkeleyside’s Natalie Orenstein earlier in the day Tuesday that the rally “will be stopped if they disrupt classes.” He said the university isn’t sure what to expect from the event, adding, “Their announcements are so hard to understand.” Mogulof said amplified sound is not allowed by “anybody who comes on campus who hasn’t reserved a venue, or been invited or sponsored by a student group.”

He declined to discuss security arrangements, which is in line with the university’s general stance on the subject.

Original post, 12:49 p.m. Authorities have put out a community alert about a rally planned on campus Tuesday at 2 p.m.

UCPD said a group called Patriot Prayer will rally in Sproul Plaza, and “Counter protests associated with Patriot Prayer’s appearance have been announced.”

Pedestrian traffic near the plaza “will be impacted” starting at 1:30 p.m. and continuing until at least 3 p.m.

Said UCPD: “If you choose to engage in the protests, we encourage you to review our suggestions found at this link: how to protest safely. UCPD will not tolerate acts of violence or the destruction of property, and will dutifully investigate, arrest, and prosecute anyone who commits crimes on our campus.”

Police said they will provide updates via the Nixle alert system.

The city of Berkeley posted reminders about its own rules in the past 24 hours, related to prohibited items, at various locations in the city.

@berkeleyside 3 pages 'Administrative Rule' Sept. 24th-Sept. 27th, posted along the Ohlone Greenway on MLk/Hearst. Must of went up today.. pic.twitter.com/rd9sejWxZU — HB (@hbduffy1) September 26, 2017

