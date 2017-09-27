Fatal shooting and big rig crash push I-80 traffic into Berkeley

West Berkeley streets were clogged Wednesday morning due to traffic diverted by two separate incidents on Interstate 80, according to authorities in Berkeley: a fatal police standoff in Emeryville and an early-morning big rig crash.

The heavier traffic in Berkeley led to several collisions involving pedestrians, according to a Berkeley Fire Department tweet cautioning residents.

The standoff in the morning involved a Fairfield homicide suspect, who was chased onto I-80 by Richmond police, according to a Nixle alert from the Emeryville, Fairfield and Richmond police departments. The Berkeley Police Department was not involved in either of the incidents on the freeway.

Around 9 a.m. the California Highway Patrol placed a spike-strip across the freeway lanes near University Avenue in Berkeley, said the CHP at a brief press conference. (Berkeleyside was not in attendance.) When the driver hit the strip, his SUV plowed into the center median and one of the vehicle’s front tires came off. The SUV came to a stop near the Powell Street exit on I-80, and the driver engaged in a standoff with the police, authorities said.

“Officers negotiated with the suspect for an extended period of time until officers received gun fire from the suspect,” the Fairfield alert said. “Officers on scene returned fire and the suspect was struck during the exchange.” The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Throughout the events, various parts of I-80 were shut down. According to the CHP, lanes in both directions of the freeway were closed during the incident, but the eastbound lanes had reopened by noon. On Twitter, Alan Dyck posted a video of a surreal scene on I-80 by Powell Street, where vehicles were making U-turns in the middle of the freeway and exiting the onramp.

Our view of the I-80 standoff and fascinating traffic aftermath. People making freeway u-turns and exiting onramps. @berkeleyside @KCBSNews pic.twitter.com/HjSSSOpe4V — Alan Dyck (@gnomekeeper) September 27, 2017

Berkeley police sent out a Nixle alert warning motorists of heavy traffic in Berkeley at 11 a.m.

“Due to current conditions on I-80, some freeway traffic has been diverted to city of Berkeley streets. Expect some delays traveling through West Berkeley,” the alert said.

“There was the first incident, which caused traffic, and the second one made it worse,” said Officer Byron White, a BPD spokesman.

KTVU reported there was a traffic alert shortly after 7 a.m. related to an overturned big rig truck on eastbound I-80 just before University Avenue: “Two right lanes blocked. Slow traffic both.”

SIG ALERT: Berkeley: overturned truck, E/B I-80 just before University Avenue exit. Two right lanes blocked. Slow traffic both directions. — KTVU Traffic (@KTVUtraffic) September 27, 2017

Traffic Alert! During his live report @sal_castaneda spotted this crash in #Berkeley ..overturned big rig EB 80 nr University, lanes blocked pic.twitter.com/yc4piu9XNz — Alex Savidge (@AlexSavidgeKTVU) September 27, 2017

Ashby Westbound has been packed/slow all morning, given traffic situation and police activity on I-80 @berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/GthL3EzAgC — Susi P Jensen (@susipjensen) September 27, 2017

This story was updated with a new comment from the Berkeley Fire Department.