UCPD alert: Evacuate southwest Sproul

The University of California Police Department has announced the evacuation of part of Sproul Plaza.

In an alert at 12:46 p.m., UCPD said its bomb squad was “investigating a suspicious package.” The full message read, “UPCD EOD Techs are investigating a suspicious package. Evacuate the southwest area of Sproul and follow the directions of law enforcment [sic] personnel.” (EOD stands for “Explosive Ordnance Disposal.”)

Berkeleyside’s Frances Dinkelspiel, already on scene for planned rallies on Sproul, said the suspicious package may be in the student center, as police are moving people away from that area. (See her video below.)

Suspicious package may be in student center as police are moving people away #Berkeley #freespeechweek pic.twitter.com/0YZYVgtNcu — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) September 27, 2017

In a Nixle alert just before 1 p.m., UCPD extended the evacuation to the MLK/Student Union: “MLK/Student Union is evacuated and closed. Follow directions of law enforcement personnel. Do not return to evacuated areas or buildings.”

Berkeleyside will update this post when more information becomes available.