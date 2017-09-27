‘Unexplained death’ on Grizzly Peak in Berkeley is under investigation

Authorities are investigating an unexplained death in Berkeley on Grizzly Peak Boulevard, police report.

The Oakland Police Department has classified the death as a “suspicious circumstance” pending further analysis by the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau, OPD said in a brief statement late Wednesday afternoon.

Oakland police officers responded near Grizzly Peak and South Park Drive on Tuesday just before 10:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person, authorities said. When they got to the scene, they located a man.

“Emergency medical services also responded to the scene to provide medical treatment. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to police.

Berkeleyside broke the news early Tuesday afternoon about the death investigation after multiple readers asked about road closures on Grizzly Peak.

A police source told Berkeleyside on Tuesday that there was a death investigation underway near Signpost 14.

Signpost 14 is south of Centennial Drive.

The area is actually within the jurisdiction of the University of California Police Department, but that agency has been tied up this week due to political rallies on and near campus. OPD picked up the case as a result.

UCPD responded to the scene at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday, according to that agency’s daily log, and listed the 20-year-old Hispanic man found there as a “victim of homicide.” OPD has not confirmed that information.

If the death is ultimately determined to be a homicide, it would be just the second one of the year within BPD’s or UCPD’s jurisdiction.