Police: Marin crash happened after driver swerved into oncoming traffic

Two days after a four-vehicle crash in North Berkeley sent four people to the hospital, police have shared some additional details about what took place.

Berkeley Police Sgt. Andrew Frankel said Thursday morning that two vehicles, a van and a Fiat, were at the stop sign at westbound Marin Avenue when the crash took place just before 5 p.m.

Frankel said a Honda Accord coming down the hill swerved into oncoming traffic. The driver hit the Fiat, and the Fiat then struck the van, causing “very minor damage and no injury to the driver,” Frankel said.

After hitting the Fiat, the Honda ran into a Ford Explorer that was eastbound on Marin. Both people who were in the Honda were taken to Highland Hospital with with non-life threatening injuries, Frankel said.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was also taken to Highland, and has since been released.

The Fiat occupant was taken to Alta Bates Hospital for a complaint of pain. That person was treated and later released.

BFD said over the scanner that three of the patients were placed in neck braces, but had no obvious external trauma.

Numerous streets in the area were blocked and traffic was rerouted during the emergency response.