Police stop nets gun, drugs after cops smell ‘strong odor of fresh marijuana’

Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon near the UC Berkeley campus with a loaded gun and drugs in their truck, police report.

A 19-year-old El Sobrante woman was arrested in connection with the gun, and all three may now face drug sales charges, authorities report.

The vehicle stop happened Wednesday shortly before 2 p.m. when a team of Berkeley police officers, on patrol near campus “to support potential protests” scheduled at Cal, stopped a black Ford for vehicle code violations near Durant and Piedmont avenues.

“As one of the officers contacted the driver and passengers… he was struck by the strong odor of fresh marijuana coming from inside the truck,” said police in a prepared statement.

That odor allowed officers to search the vehicle and its occupants, police said. Officers found “a loaded firearm, a quantity of Alprazolam pills, packaging materials, over $100 in cash, suspected Promethazine Codeine Syrup, and suspected marijuana” during the search.

Police identified the driver as David Maginniss 21, of El Sobrante, and the passengers as Sidney Barnum 19, of El Sobrante and Silas Times, 21, of San Pablo.

Police said they obtained “additional evidence” after getting a search warrant, but no further details were shared.

All three were taken to Berkeley Jail. Barnum was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and possession for sale and transportation of controlled substances. She is being held on $120,000 bail.

Maginniss and Times, who is being held on $40,000 bail, were arrested in connection with the drug sales violation. (No specific bail threshold was listed for Maginniss, though he is listed as “bailable.”)

All three are scheduled for arraignment Friday at 9 a.m. at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.