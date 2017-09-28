Lululemon robbed on Fourth Street

Four robbers, three of whom were female, robbed the Lululemon athletic gear store on Fourth Street on Monday, police report.

The robbers pushed a security guard to the floor as they fled during the brazen daytime robbery.

The incident happened shortly after noon Monday when the group entered the shop in the 1900 block of Fourth Street. The robbers took items from the displays, said Berkeley Police Sgt. Andrew Frankel, department spokesman. When they tried to leave, the incident turned violent.

“The Lululemon security guard tried to grab a bag from one of the suspects, and he was pushed down to the ground as the suspects fled,” Frankel said.

The guard was not injured.

The group ran to a getaway vehicle parked nearby.

It was last seen driving south on Fifth Street, and officers were unable to catch up with it. The case remains under investigation.