Parade of rallies prompts UC Berkeley police to rethink tactics (Fox News)
Student files sexual harassment suit against Regents, Tang Center (Daily Cal)
Police Review Commission disappointed by City Council’s actions (Daily Cal)
Lots of vegan pastries at new Timeless Coffee in the Elmwood (Eater SF)
Joana Carneiro returns to conduct Berkeley Symphony (KQED)
At BAMPFA: Martin Wong, the ‘Human Instamatic’ (KQED)
Jesse Arreguín endorses Ben Bartlett’s run for assembly (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 09.29.17
