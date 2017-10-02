3 sought after assault leaves Cal student unconscious; police share video, photos

Police are looking for a group of three men after an 18-year-old UC Berkeley student was punched unconscious outside a Cal student housing complex early Sunday morning.

As of Monday afternoon, the young man had been released from the hospital, police told Berkeleyside.

According to police and unconfirmed scanner recordings reviewed by Berkeleyside, a building security monitor called police to report the assault at Spens-Black Hall, Unit 3, at 2400 Durant Ave., at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The attack happened in the Spens-Black courtyard, the security monitor told police, according to scanner dispatches. At the scene, the student was unconscious but he was breathing.

The University of California Police Department said, in a prepared statement, that the male student “got into an altercation with a group of males” who then attacked him. The student lost consciousness after he was punched, and was taken by Berkeley paramedics to Alta Bates Hospital for treatment.

The suspects were described as three males: one was Hispanic, wearing all black; another was Hispanic, wearing a red hat, a white shirt and blue jeans; and the third (unknown race), was wearing a plaid shirt, pants (no further description) and white shoes. Their estimated ages were not released.

According to the scanner, they were joined by a woman with long curly hair wearing dark clothing as they walked away.

Police said they searched the area but were unable to locate the group.

The initial report sent police looking the wrong direction on Durant Avenue, according to scanner traffic. After reviewing security footage, police realized the group of suspects had walked westbound, not east as initially reported to police.

At least one witness told police she could identify the assailants, according to scanner traffic.

As of Monday afternoon, there were no arrests to report, but police were still working on the case. The motivation for the attack has not been released.

“We are actively investigating the case and ask if anyone saw the incident to contact UCPD,” said Sgt. Sabrina Reich, department spokeswoman.

UCPD can be reached at 510-642-6760. Learn more about Unit 3 student housing.