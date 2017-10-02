Rise of the YIMBYs in the Bay Area (Guardian)
City to consider placement of portable toilet at homeless camp (Daily Cal)
Exhibit on local music of the 1960s opens at Historical Society (East Bay Times)
Memorial held for Anne Middleton, expert on medieval literature (Daily Cal)
Jazz artists to hold benefit for Puerto Rico hurricane relief (East Bay Times)
Animal rights activists expelled from Giants game (Mercury News)
Head of Berkeley College Republicans fights restraining order (Campus Reform)
The Berkeley Wire: 10.02.17
Rise of the YIMBYs in the Bay Area (Guardian)