The Berkeley Wire: 10.03.17

By Berkeleyside staff
Heart in the sky by Steve Crawford

Berkeley College Republicans allege harassment by ‘leftist’ groups (Daily Cal)
All-day symposium marks anniversary of ‘Free Speech Movement’ (East Bay Times)
Press, a library cafe with a new look (UCB News)
Poets will ‘stand up for the earth’ at Watershed Festival(East Bay Times)
Cal students mentor high school students from immigrant families (Daily Cal)
Berkeley minimum wage increases to $13.75 an hour (Daily Cal)
Berkeley alum Barry Barish awarded Nobel Prize in physics (UCB News)