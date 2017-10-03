Where to get your boba fix in Berkeley and Oakland (Nosh)
Shinmai is Oakland’s best new restaurant of 2017 (so far) (SF Weekly)
Former historic Oakland deli space taken over by bagel chain (Eater)
Locol’s slow growth keeps it local, not national (Eater)
Press, a library cafe with a new look (Berkeley News)
Alameda’s Boichik Bagels is a game-changer (East Bay Express)
Local baker says Walmart stole her work (East Bay Express)
The Nosh Wire: 10.03.17
