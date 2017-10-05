The fifth year of Uncharted festival features provocative speakers (East Bay Times)
Diane Walker, refugee activist, former Cal staffer, dies at 65 (Daily Cal)
Antifa stalking Berkeley College Republicans, group says (Fox News)
$1.5M in “new Innovator” grants to two young faculty members (UCB News)
Federal Judge Thelton Henderson to mentor at Berkeley Law (UCB News)
Experts debate whether social media helps or hurts free speech (UCB News)
The Berkeley Wire: 10.05.17
The fifth year of Uncharted festival features provocative speakers (East Bay Times)