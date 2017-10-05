And the East Bay 2018 Bib Gourmand winners are…

Michelin has just announced its 2018 Bib Gourmand roster. Out of a total of 67 Bay Area restaurants that were named, 11 are in the East Bay, including one newcomer: Tanya Holland’s soul food restaurant, Brown Sugar Kitchen. One Berkeley spot that fell off the list this year: FIVE Restaurant.

Restaurants that receive the “Bib” distinction are ones that serve “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” Moderate meaning that two courses and a glass of wine or dessert will cost diners $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included). And in case you’re wondering, “Bib” isn’t a reference to tying a napkin around your neck before digging in; rather, it’s the nickname for Bibendum, the actual name of Michelin’s mascot, who we Americans mostly refer to as the Michelin Man. Whatever you call the guy, seeing his little lip-smacking mug in a Michelin guide means a restaurant is a sure bet for those who love good food and a good deal. So without further ado, here’s the list of the 2018 Bib Gourmand restaurants:

Berkeley

Comal, 2020 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

Corso, 1788 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

Great China, 2190 Bancroft Way, Berkeley

Ippuku, 2130 Center St., Berkeley

Tacos Sinaloa, 2384 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley

Oakland

Brown Sugar Kitchen, 2534 Mandela Pkwy, Oakland

Michel Bistro, 3343 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland

Millennium, 5912 College Ave, Oakland

Wood Tavern, 6317 College Ave, Oakland

Albany

China Village, 1335 Solano Ave, Albany

Danville

Thai House, 254 Rose St, Danville

