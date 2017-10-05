House fire on Stannage in Berkeley

Berkeley firefighters responded late Thursday to the 1400 block of Stannage Avenue for a house fire.

Berkeleyside has asked the Berkeley Fire Department for details. Neighbors report that the fire seemed to be “mostly out” as of about 11:25 p.m. “Firefighters tearing apart roof looking for hot spots,” said local resident Roger Taranto. David Rosenthal alerted Berkeleyside to “5-6 distinct sirens, including two vehicles that flew past our house,” shortly before 10:50 p.m.

Ames Martin chimed in on Twitter that Stannage was closed between Camelia and Hopkins streets for the fire. Martin said, as of nearly 11:30 p.m., the house was “smoldering as firefighters cut through roof. By all appearances everyone out ok. 2+ fire trucks inc. Albany Fire, street still closed.”

According to unconfirmed scanner traffic, firefighters were dispatched at about 10:40 p.m. to a single-story home on fire. They found heavy smoke when they arrived on the block, and later reported that everyone was out of the house. Berkeleyside will update this post as additional information becomes available.